Get Safari-Like Inline Search in Firefox



There are a scant few features of the latest release of Safari for Windows and Mac OS X that you can't recreate in Firefox with the help of a few add-ons and tweaks—except for Safari's intuitive inline search. It's not a direct port, but the CyberNet blog has put together a package that gives you the same darkened-screen highlighting that makes it easier to spot your key words on a page—and even gives them that little bounce in case you're not sure where Firefox found the highlighted term. The download is three JavaScript files that you'll drop into a profile folder and a single extension to install, and all of it should be pretty easily removed for most users. I tested it in the Firefox 3 beta in Linux, and it works as promised. Hit the link for the package and installation instructions.