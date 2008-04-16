Get Outside, Even in Cloudy Weather, For a Health Boost

The New York Times suggests that even on a grey and cloudy day, getting outside can help your skin create the mood-boosting, health-supplementing Vitamin D. A complete cloud cover only halves the energy of ultraviolet rays, which trigger Vitamin D production, so you can still beat the wintertime blues with a little time in the "sun." If you do catch some rays, though, remember not to over-do it:

To strike a balance between useful exposure and protection, the N.I.H. recommends an initial exposure of 10 to 15 minutes, followed by application of a sunscreen with an S.P.F. of at least 15. The institutes say this much exposure, at least two times a week, is usually sufficient to provide adequate vitamin D, though some researchers suggest it may not be enough.

