Get Outside, Even in Cloudy Weather, For a Health Boost

The New York Times suggests that even on a grey and cloudy day, getting outside can help your skin create the mood-boosting, health-supplementing Vitamin D. A complete cloud cover only halves the energy of ultraviolet rays, which trigger Vitamin D production, so you can still beat the wintertime blues with a little time in the "sun." If you do catch some rays, though, remember not to over-do it:

To strike a balance between useful exposure and protection, the N.I.H. recommends an initial exposure of 10 to 15 minutes, followed by application of a sunscreen with an S.P.F. of at least 15. The institutes say this much exposure, at least two times a week, is usually sufficient to provide adequate vitamin D, though some researchers suggest it may not be enough.

How important is outdoor time and sunshine to your schedule and general health? Share your stories in the comments.

Let the Sunshine In [New York Times]

