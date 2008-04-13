Get More from Your RSS Reader by Oversubscribing

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Blogger Marshall Kirkpatrick offers seven tips for making the most of your RSS reader, including a few unconventional ideas about feed volume. Kirkpatrick writes:

I'm a big believer in subscribing to anything that looks of interest. Read what you can and don't worry about the rest. The chances that you'll see something worthwhile in a feed are far, far higher if you've subscribed to it than they would have been if you hadn't... I don't know why people feel obligated to read every item in every feed they've subscribed to. Get over that and you'll already be a far happier person.

It may run counter to our common suggestion that you prune your feed subscriptions, but if you're willing to let go of the urge to read every single item, you could find yourself surrounded by wonderful content.

