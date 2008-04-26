Get Instant, Up-to-Date Package Status via Email

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

US-centric: No doubt you already have a go-to tool for tracking your packages across the country, but weblog Digital Inspiration highlights a quick and simple tip for getting up-to-the date tracking info straight from the source: just email the shipping company. For example, send a blank-subject email with tracking numbers in the body to [email protected] or [email protected], and a few seconds later, you'll have a response with the latest status of your package. We've covered several tools for tracking your packages in the past, but this technique might come in particularly handy when you've got the tracking number in your inbox and you want a quick status update, particularly from a cell phone.

