Get Flight Delay Predictions at Delaycast

US-centric: Newly-launched travel site Delaycast is a perfect complement to the similarly statistical-minded Farecast, saving you time instead of money by providing estimates on how many minutes your flight will likely be delayed. Enter the airport you're flying from and to, at what date and time range, and Delaycast analyses delay data from airlines and airports to give you the most likely scenario—the site owners state they're "within 15 minutes 80-90% of the time," and expect the predictions to get better over time. The chart above predicts a flight from New York's JFK to San Diego International, 9-10 a.m. on April 18, and the "90%" column provides the confidence interval range for the prediction for the stat geeks among us. If nothing else, Delaycast helps you figure out just how much reading or battery power you'll need once you're stuck beyond security, waiting to lift off.

DelayCast [via Freakanomics Blog]

