Get Better Tech Support

Former tech support guy Brett Kelly says there are a few things you can do to get the computer help you need most efficiently over the phone. Before you call, try the obvious fixes: Reboot, consult the manual, Google, or help pages, and know how to reproduce the problem consistently. (You should know how to describe the problem thoroughly as well.) On the phone, be patient, do what your support person asks you to do, and don't lie about how you got where you are. Along these same lines, when you post a question in an online forum or send an email to someone for help, be sure to master the art of asking.

