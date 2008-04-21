Mike Wilcox at PC Authority has written up what he describes as "the ultimate geek TV" - an all-in-one LCD TV which has a DVD player and can play DivX and .avi files from an external USB drive. The PRO LCD TVs are made by by Melbourne-based manufacturer Kogan, and they also come with a standard digital TV tuner and HDMI ports. The 19 inch version is $449. I'm not sold on the idea of 5W integrated speakers though. Anyone checked these out?