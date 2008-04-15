Geek Girl Dinners - Sydney

A new group has started in Sydney called Geek Girl Dinners. An offshoot of a group which started in London, the Sydney group organises through a Facebook group and has already held several events.

The group exists to get girl geeks together for technical discussion, a meal and some laughs.

If you are a woman geek you are welcome and encouraged to come along - it makes no difference what kind of a geek you are or how small or large your level of technical knowledge. The intention is to learn & share some technical fu, have fun and connect with other women in IT.

If you're a guy geeks who has a female geek friend willing to escort you are also welcome to attend.

I noticed that this month's Sydney dinner is already booked out but if you watch the blog or join the Facebook group you can go to the next one.

And for Melbourne girl geeks - well, watch this space. :)

