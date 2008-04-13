Fuse Plastic Grocery Bags for Crafting

Crafter Amanda turns simple plastic grocery bags into tote bags, wallets, floor cushions, and waterproof liners for beach bags—by fusing them together with an iron. Cut, flatten and layer six to eight bags on the ironing board, place parchment paper over them, and iron the whole stack to meld it into a useful, reusable thicker plastic for sewing together every which way. See the post for examples of what you can do with the stuff. Don't forget you can also crochet grocery bags, too.