Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Fuel Watch

Drivers will be able to get daily updates of where to buy the cheapest petrol under a nationwide Fuelwatch scheme which will start in December. It will be run by watchdog the ACCC. You'll be able to get the updates via SMS, email or at the website. WA's run a similar scheme for years, according to The Age article.

Comments

  • Brian Guest

    Yeah, we've had it in WA for ages. I don't know anybody who doesn't use it. Very convenient, and often see a differnece of up to 5-10c/litre just in the service staions I regulary visit. Obviously I go to the cheapest on the day I need to get petrol!

    0
  • Kris Guest

    We've got LPG - any chance we will get the same service?

    0
  • Adam Guest

    I think this should be a promising development

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles