Drivers will be able to get daily updates of where to buy the cheapest petrol under a nationwide Fuelwatch scheme which will start in December. It will be run by watchdog the ACCC. You'll be able to get the updates via SMS, email or at the website. WA's run a similar scheme for years, according to The Age article.
Fuel Watch
Yeah, we've had it in WA for ages. I don't know anybody who doesn't use it. Very convenient, and often see a differnece of up to 5-10c/litre just in the service staions I regulary visit. Obviously I go to the cheapest on the day I need to get petrol!