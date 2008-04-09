Flickr Adds Video



Photo-sharing site Flickr throws its hat into the ring with YouTube and Google Video and becomes a photo and video sharing site today. Flickr Pro members (only) can now upload up to 90-second video clips to the site, and everyone, pro member or not, can view and comment on the clips. The reason for the 90-second limit? The Flickr Video Help pages explain:

We're not trying to limit your artistic freedom, we're trying something new. Everyone has endured that wedding video, where even the bride will fast-forward to the "good bit." In fact, even Tara at FlickrHQ hasn't made it past the first 90 seconds of her own wedding video.

Fair enough—we like creative constraints. Check out the Flickr Video! Video! Video! group for some of the first clips to make it to the site.