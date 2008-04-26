FlashMount Speeds Up Software Installation

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Freeware application FlashMount streamlines software installation and speeds up mounting various disk images like DMG and ISO files. Intended as a default replacement for OS X's built-in DiskImageMounter.app—the program that traditionally mounts disk images—FlashMount forgoes the progress meter, presumably because the mount is fast enough you don't need it. The second thing FlashMount does to speed up software installation is automatically bypass the EULA (the licence agreement) for downloaded software. That may be fine if you never read the EULAs anyway, but if you're particular about licenses you accept, it's probably not for you. FlashMount is freeware, Mac OS X only.

  • Tom Guest

    This looked like it might have been a decent application. Unfortunately, the website of the author has been suspended. *sigh*

