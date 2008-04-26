Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Fix Your Achy Body by Walking Barefoot

New York Magazine online suggests that despite your innate ability to walk, years of walking in shoes has got you doing it all wrong. The result: more aches and pains in your body than you should naturally encounter. The article as a whole is a compelling read, making the case that despite the great lengths shoe manufacturers have taken to bring comfort to your step, most shoes are doing more harm than good. The author also highlights a shoe style called Vivo Barefoot made specifically to mimic the barefoot walking experience while providing some of the modern necessities of shoes (like, um, protecting you from broken glass). The article is persuasive—enough at least to pique my interest in some barefoot shoes—but if you have experience with the barefoot lifestyle of even barefoot shoes, share your thoughts in the comments. Photo by Nicholas_T.

You Walk Wrong [New York Magazine]

Comments

  • footshoeman Guest

    I go with FiveFingers [ http://www.vibramfivefingers.com/ ] almost exclusively. They keep the protect from broken glass (first hand experience) and are extremely comfortable.
    It took a few weeks to get used to no support or cushion, but I can bend my feet, and more importantly my toes, in a more natural way. I love these babies, and would recommend them to anybody who finds typical shoes uncomfortable or restrictive.
    *They don't seem to ship outside North America (that's where I live) or Europe from the website, but I'm sure there's a way to get them in Australia.

    0
  • Greg Guest

    I second the FiveFingers. I haven't tried the Vivos because there is only one store that carries them in US.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles