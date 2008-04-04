Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Five Fast-Food Restaurants to Feel Good About

US-centric: If you're on the go so much that you rarely have time for more than some quick fast-food fare, web site Health.com rounds up five of the healthiest fast-food chains around. Before you get too excited, a lot of the restaurants on the list are regional, so they're not available to everyone. Also, keep in mind that just because a restaurant is relatively healthy, that doesn't mean that everything they serve is healthy (let's just say Jared didn't drop weight by inhaling two Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki subs every day). With that in mind, Health.com's five healthiest fast-food choices, as judged by these rules, are:

Whether you take issue with the list, wholeheartedly agree with it, or have you own suggestions, share your thoughts in the comments. And remember, you can eat reasonably healthy at any fast-food joint if you know where to look on the menu.

The Healthiest Fast-Food Restaurants [Health.com]

Comments

  • Coco Guest

    With all the Subway marketing I am surprised they are not on the list.

    And although I am biased, we should add healthy Chocolate restuarants to this list.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles