Firefox 3 Beta 5 Now Available For Download

All platforms: Mozilla's just made the latest release of the Firefox 3 beta available for download. Mozilla says Beta 5 "includes more than 750 changes from the previous beta, improving stability and web compatibility." Testers and those willing to live on the edge with Beta 5 will get speedier Javascript handling in webappps like Gmail and Zoho Office, better Windows/Mac/Linux integration, and an improved Places (bookmarks) organiser. After the jump, see the list of Beta 5 improvements pulled from the release notes. Update: The final release of Firefox 3 is slated for June.

  • Integration with Windows: Firefox now has improved Windows icons, and uses native user interface widgets in the browser and in web forms.
  • Integration with the Mac: the new Firefox theme makes toolbars, icons, and other user interface elements look like a native OS X application. Firefox also uses OS X widgets and supports Growl for notifications of completed downloads and available updates. A combined back and forward control make it even easier to move between web pages.
  • Integration with Linux: Firefox's default icons, buttons, and menu styles now use the native GTK theme.
  • Places Organizer: view, organize and search through all of your bookmarks, tags, and browsing history with multiple views and smart folders to store your frequent searches. Create and restore full backups whenever you want.
  • Speed: improvements to our JavaScript engine as well as profile guided optimizations have resulted in continued improvements in performance. Compared to Firefox 2, web applications like Google Mail and Zoho Office run twice as fast in Firefox 3 Beta 5, and the popular SunSpider test from Apple shows improvements over previous releases.

Firefox 3 Beta 5 is a free download for testers on all platforms. Brave testers who want to use Beta 5 AND their incompatible extensions, here's a workaround for getting your extensions to work in Firefox 3.

Firefox web browser [Mozilla]
Firefox 3 Beta 5 Release Notes

