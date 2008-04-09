Firefox 3 Beta 5 Easter Egg

Intrepid testers using Firefox 3 beta 5: type
about:robots into the address bar to get a fun page of robotic references. Also, check out our Complete Field Guide to Testing Firefox 3. [via]
