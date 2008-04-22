Fingertips Controls Outlook and More from the Keyboard



Windows only: Keyboard shortcut application Fingertips is a cross between Launchy and Texter—with some (but not all) features of each. Invoke Fingertips with a keystroke to add tasks to your Outlook to-do list, navigate to web site URLs, open folders and launch applications. Additionally, you can set up short text snippets in Fingerprints, which will automatically expand them to fuller versions (like email form letters.) Fingertips looks especially useful to folks who use Outlook: for example, it has shortcuts for adding to your Outlook task list (without starting Outlook!) built in, for quick, behind-the-scenes capture, plus you can add your own custom commands and actions. Screenshots after the jump.

Here's what the application launcher setup looks like. You can create any number of custom commands—Fingertips comes with the ones pictured. Unlike Launchy or Quicksilver, Fingertips does not automatically index your computer's documents, so you can't search-as-you-type application or document names.

The text expansion feature is called Fingertype, and it associates a short text snippet (like ssig ) which automatically expands to something longer, like your email signature. Unlike Texter and TextExpander for Mac, Fingertips does not support variables (like %clipboard or %| .)

Fingertips is in beta, but it's a free download for Windows.