Find Out How It's Said at Forvo

Find out how to say a word you're unfamiliar with at web site Forvo. Aiming to one day have "all the words in the world pronounced"—including words in 23 languages—Forvo relies on users to generate both words in demand and the proper pronunciations of those words. So you could, for example, check out the pronunciation of different cities, and if you can't find the city whose pronunciation you're uncertain of, just head to the add a word page and put in a request for the word you want. Alternately, you can head to the pronounce page to record pronunciations of words you know. Forvo has a simple aim, but it's a great idea for harnessing a bit of social web power.

