Filter Job Listing by Salary at Indeed

Previously mentioned job search engine Indeed adds new search criteria for all listings: salary. Enter the position you're interested in with a yearly salary requirement—like web developer $70,000—and Indeed returns listings that match. Most job listings don't mention salary, so Indeed estimates the pay for each by using similar postings that do. Not a perfect system, but still a nice way to avoid wasting time on jobs that are completely out of your payscale. See also how you can compare salaries for a position in a given zip code with Indeed.
