Filter Google Results by Date with a URL Trick

Google can reorder search and news results from the last day, week, a few months, or entire year by adding a small string to the end of the search URL. Just add this string—&as_qdr=d—to the address bar and hit enter. You'll get a custom drop-down box that lets you re-order results based on date. It's great for getting past the same top results you've already looked through, as well as grabbing only the newest links related to gadgets, software, or whatever else you're searching. Sadly it doesn't work on Google Images, but let us know in the comments if it does work on other Google searches.

  • Matthew Guest

    Is it just my computer or is EVERY SINGLE COMMENT "Maybe his shirt should have read,"???
    Also, I think that this could be very useful for research.

