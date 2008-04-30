Windows XP Service Pack 3 officially hit Microsoft servers this morning, and although it won't be available through Windows Update today, it should be sometime soon. Your desire to stay on the cutting edge of XP features and security may dictate that you install the latest service pack, but in case you were wondering what you can actually expect from your SP3 update, we're breaking down the new and improved features with our field guide to Windows XP SP3.

What Should I Expect?

You may be disappointed to find out that SP3 isn't really bringing much to the table in terms of new and sexy functionality. In fact, the majority of updates included in SP3 have been available as per-item hotfixes and updates for XP. However, there are also four new features being back-ported from Vista to XP. First, let's take a look at the back-ported features.

New Features in XP SP3

For the most part, Microsoft is doing their best to avoid pulling Vista features into XP, with just a few exceptions. They are:

Network Access Protection (NAP): A new system in Vista and Windows Server 2008, this feature sets system "health" requirements to validate a computer's health before it allows that computer to connect to yours.

"Black Hole" Router Detection: This new feature detects when your router is silently losing or discarding packets and is intended to protect from such problems.

Product Activation Not Required on Installation: Like Vista, you can now install XP without first providing a valid product key. Windows will prompt for a product key after installation, though, if you want to take advantage of Windows Genuine Advantage.

Kernel Mode Cryptographic Module: In a nutshell, this Vista back-port makes it easier to encrypt data through a single algorithm. Enjoy that one!

Aside from these Vista back-port features, other new features include more descriptive security options that better explain your security settings and improved administrator security.

Previously Released Features

As I said above, the majority of updates in SP3 were already available in one form or another via hotfixes or installations, but unless you're a system administrator, there's a good chance that they will still be new to your computer. Some are rather developer-oriented, so I'll highlight the updates that might mean something to the general user.

Wi-Fi Protected Access 2 (WPA2): Provides support for WPA2, the latest wireless security protocol.

Peer Name Resolution: It's not sexy, but this minor update allows SP3 computers to communicate with Vista programs that use the Peer Name Resolutions Protocol (PNRP).

MMC 3.0: This is a framework to help simplify system management tasks in XP. You can learn more about it here.

For a fuller rundown of every new feature, you can grab the XP SP3 overview from Microsoft as a PDF. Like I said, SP3 isn't the sexiest update your computer has ever seen, but if you're planning to continue using XP (and judging from our poll, that's a lot of you), then it's an update you're likely to be using for a while.

If you've updated and noticed a feature tweak or two, let's hear about it—love it or lump it—in the comments.

Fixing a Minor SP3 Annoyance

One reader found that his SP3 update disabled the address bar option for the Windows taskbar—a feature removed "due to legal restrictions." If you fall in the same boat, you can still get your address bar back.