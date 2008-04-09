Excel Gantt Chart Redux



Reader Tom saw our previously posted Excel Gantt chart template and said he had a better one to offer. Why a spreadsheet? Tom says:

I do most of my project planning in MS Project which is great, especially for adjusting for defined working hours and dependencies, but printing directly out of MS Project is really confusing for a lot of stakeholders to read at meetings. There are way too many details and the actual Gantt bar usually gets cut off or on another page, making it not very clear or informative.

What I usually do is first roll up to show high-level tasks only (stakeholders don't care to see when a stored procedure is getting written) then paste the tasks and start/end dates right from MS Project (though most project software will probably work too) into here. I'll sometimes need to adjust the formatting a little once that's done.

Download Tom's Excel Gannt template here. He explains:

The advantage of this one over the one on the original post is that you can put actual start and end dates, rather than defining 'week numbers'. I find most stakeholders would rather see actual dates than week numbers. The formulas to allow start and end dates was a little complicated, but I'm pretty proud of them. :) Plus, I think this one's prettier.

We do, too. Thanks, Tom!