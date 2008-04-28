Employers Fine Smokers

Some companies are fining employees for smoking, while others reward non-smokers with healthcare benefit discounts, reports the NY Times. Think smokers should be penalised somehow at the office? Tell us what you think.
Some companies are fining employees for smoking, while others reward non-smokers with healthcare benefit discounts, reports the NY Times. Think smokers should be penalised somehow at the office? Tell us what you think.
I'm a smoker and all for it, if the overweight employees are also fined for eating donuts.