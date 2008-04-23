Ease the Transition to Ubuntu with a Cheat Sheet

The open-source-friendly folks at the FOSSwire blog have posted a PDF "Ubuntu Cheat Sheet," covering the basic terminal commands one might have to use and, just as importantly, naming important programs and packages so you don't end up deleting or messing with something that'll cause headaches down the line. WIth the release of Hardy Heron one day away, adventurous newcomers might want to keep FOSSwire's cheat sheet printed and handy for reference.