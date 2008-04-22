Drag and Drop Upload Files to Google Docs with Gdocsuploader

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Send your office documents to the cloud in one click and swipe with Gdocsuploader. Place this bare bones application on your Dock, Finder sidebar, or desktop, then drag and drop word processing documents, spreadsheets, or PowerPoint presentation files onto it to add them to your Google Docs account. You'll need to provide your Google account username and password, of course, and when the upload's complete you get the option to open the doc in your web browser. Gdocsuploader is still new and a bit unpolished; expect a few Keychain prompts to get your files transferred. Gdocsuploader is a free download for Mac OS X only (works on Leopard for sure, Tiger usage not yet confirmed.)

gdocsuploader [Google Code via VinodLive]

    Thanks for the pointers to this information. I am an old Unix hand just getting to know Mac OS and I feel like its a return in many ways to Unix only better! I am running Leopard and I am looking at the various Fuse options. I think a better version of Gfuse (GDrive) might be useful. I guess if its not out there working the way I like then I might have to do some coding. Thanks for the post I found it useful.

