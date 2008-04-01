Download Unambiguously Legal Content at LegalTorrents

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web site LegalTorrents is a BitTorrent search engine designed to distribute Creative Commons-licensed content. Each torrent submitted to LegalTorrents is reviewed by moderators for the proper licensing and then posted to the site. Additionally, LegalTorrents hosts a high-speed seed for each torrent, guaranteeing that you should always be able to get fairly high-speed transfers; in my tests the downloads were indeed very fast (downloading over 400 KB/s). As is the case with many Creative Commons distribution sites, LegalTorrent's biggest hurdle is populating the site with content people want—but as more artists embrace BitTorrent as a distribution platform, LegalTorrents might be worth keeping an eye on (and may help you avoid getting caught downloading copyrighted material). Then again, if you don't feel like sticking to sites like LegalTorrents, there are other ways to protect your downloading privacy.

