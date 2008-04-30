Does "Web 2.0" Benefit Only the Tech Elite?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Technologist Alexander van Elsas says that the problems a lot of new services and web applications solve are specific to a certain kind of super-techie user. He writes:

How many people do you know outside your tech community that want to have 25 desktop applications live, running Firefox alongside with 10 tabs open, twittering 100 times a day, reading and commenting articles on FriendFeed, writing a blog post about it, starting riots to get traffic going, AND still have a normal day job and a life after that? I don't know anyone that fancies that kind of life.

It's a strong argument that services like Twitter or FriendFeed solve problems only a select few have—too many social networks, no time to blog, email overload, etc. Are front-line, super-connected techies harbingers of what's to come for mainstream folks, or are we nerds just making solutions to solve problems created by our own solutions? Photo by jonrawlinson.

What other services besides Twitter and FriendFeed seem particularly nerd-only? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The noise in Web 2.0 is mainly a Tech Elite's problem [Alexander van Elsas's Weblog on new media via Internet Duct Tape]

