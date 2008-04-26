Do You Run Antivirus Software?

From the looks of our recent thread on software you should never install, several Lifehacker readers have given up on running antivirus software. Maybe you're smart enough not to open up that email attachment, or maybe you're confident enough in your spyware protection to snag viral nasties, or maybe you're running Mac OS X or Linux. By default Windows Security will let you know if AV isn't enabled on your machine, so I'm curious: How many of you skip the AV software entirely, and why? Make your case in the comments.