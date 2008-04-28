Do You Handwrite HTML?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Most web page authoring software like Dreamweaver—or even blog publishing systems like Blogger or WordPress—all come with WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) mode, which formats web content without exposing the HTML and CSS behind it. But even in 2008, lots of web authors turn off WYSIWYG and just hand-code their own markup—even at the NY Times. Mac news site TidBITS reports:

The New York Times's design director Khoi Vinh noted in a recent reader Q&A segment on the Web site, "It's our preference to use a text editor, like HomeSite, TextPad or TextMate, to 'hand code' everything, rather than to use a wysiwyg (what you see is what you get) HTML and CSS authoring program, like Dreamweaver. We just find it yields better and faster results."

I'm writing this very post using raw HTML instead of WYSIWYG mode myself, because it gives me a lot more control (and I'm comfortable writing HTML). What about the rest of you bloggers and web writers out there? Has web authoring software gotten smart enough to hide HTML tags from you and still do a good job, or is hand-coding still the best way to go? Let us know what you do in the comments.

Handcoding HTML Is Still in Vogue [TidBITS via steverubel]

Comments

  • Leadeye Guest

    I tend to use the "Source" mode in a WYSIWYG. The Microsoft programs (blasphemy I know) tend to allow you to drag and drop tags from the toolbar

    0
  • Kashi Guest

    I hand-code in Dreamweaver and rarely use WYSIWYG. The only reason I use Dreamweaver is because it can throw Dreamweaver familiarity on my resume and it's fairly good with colour-coordinated code for PHP/Javascript etc... WYSIWYG is good for a quick mock-up.

    0
  • jc @TBK

    I hand code using UltraEdit and have never looked back. I'm working mainly in PHP and ramping up Ruby on Rails, so the appeal of a WYSIWYG is only decreasing for me.

    Much cleaner code, far more control, no having to read through garbage to find what needs tweaking - beautiful. I often pick up projects which have been created in Dreamweaver by non-skilled programmers (who probably aren't using all it's CSS functionality), but I'm often able to cut a page of code in 1/2 size wise by using better practices.

    The WebDeveloper toolbar for Firefox is a big winner when tweaking CSS which is the most painful part of the web creation process - now if only it would piggy back and allow real time CSS tweaks while IE Tab had the engine running...

    0
  • aussie_adz @adz

    UltraEdit or Visual Studio (in source mode), but then I am a .Net developer.

    Indirectly related, I show non-printable characters in Word, but then maybe we all do that here.

    0
  • Peter Guest

    Call me old fashioned, but all my coding is done by hand, in NOTEPAD.

    0
  • Chris Guest

    Most of the time I hand code in Dreamweaver, but I offten load up Notepad++ if I only need to work on something quickly.

    0
  • Nicholas Orr Guest

    I use E text editor. Only to get colour coding and convenience highlighting.

    WYSIWYG will never be up to standard in the short term. Maybe when there is some sort of AI behind it will it be like a human.

    :)

    0
  • shaki Guest

    I like the editor with spelling checker with colour enable can abybody suggest.

    0

