Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Do You Delete or Archive More Gmail Messages?

Ever since they launched it without a Delete button, the folks at Google have been trying to convince Gmail users to archive their mail instead of trash it. On the Official Google Blog, a Googler lists nine reasons why you should archive instead of delete. (You'd think they were personally invested in you keeping your email! Oh, wait.) It's true that with all that storage space, there's really no reason to delete anything in Gmail. I lean on the Y key a lot more than the Delete button, but what about you?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Think there's any use or risk in saving email more than just trashing it? Make your case in the comments.

9 reasons to archive [Official Gmail Blog]

Comments

  • ronlank @Ron Lankshear

    Sure the reasons they give are the reasons I would save. As also why not delete stuff that is not personal. I don't need to keep Newsletters that are out of date. Or Facebook notifiers etc. I've been using Imap with Thunderbird and moving into folders as long as my Inbox is empty per all the advice you give on GTD etc

    0
  • Moth Guest

    The more crud you don't delete, the more there is to trawl through when you do want to search for something important. Delete the dross and keep anything that has information.

    0
  • Rod Sherwin Guest

    I delete the stuff that has an expiry date. If a special offer expires at the end of the week then it has not value after that. I also delete all the bacon; the facebook notifications etc.

    0
  • Navid Guest

    I wouldn't mind deleting from my Gmail archive if I could back them up somewhere (like an external harddrive). I have no idea how to do that though. Does anyone know of a method to move (or copy) emails from Gmail to your computer? Email me if you do!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles