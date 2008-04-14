DIY Two Dollar Laptop Stand

Do-it-yourselfer proyZ posts a step-by-step for building a lightweight, sturdy laptop stand for a measly two bucks using a couple of twisted wire easels he picked up from the local dollar store and a few common household items. If you didn't already find a solution that worked for you in our top 10 DIY laptop stands, maybe this is the stand you were waiting for.
