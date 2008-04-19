DIY Sawed-Off USB Thumb Drive

DIY web site Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories steps through putting together your very own obscured USB thumb drive, with the end result looking like a sawed-off standard USB cable.The guide is thorough, and the steps are surprisingly simple. For the cost of one slim USB drive and a cable you're willing to destroy, you'll be the envy of all your friends and coworkers. No, this one's not likely to significantly boost your productivity, but sometimes you need a little Friday fun in preparation for the weekend.