DIY Sawed-Off USB Thumb Drive

DIY web site Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories steps through putting together your very own obscured USB thumb drive, with the end result looking like a sawed-off standard USB cable.The guide is thorough, and the steps are surprisingly simple. For the cost of one slim USB drive and a cable you're willing to destroy, you'll be the envy of all your friends and coworkers. No, this one's not likely to significantly boost your productivity, but sometimes you need a little Friday fun in preparation for the weekend.
Heh heh, this is cute. I did a similar thing with a usb drive and built it into a guttet cricket brand lighter, which gets a lot of weird looks. Of course, the lighter no longer works, but the flint does, which can be really handy for igniting things like those little pocket blow-torches :)