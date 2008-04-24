DIY iPhone or iPod Touch Car Dock

A crafty user at DIY web site Instructables makes a car dock for the iPhone or iPod touch from materials primarily found in your device's packaging. Throw a little bit of glue and some velcro into the mix, and you've got a clean, attractive dock for your car for virtually nothing. On the other hand, if you prefer shelling out a little cash to taking the DIY route, check out the previously posted guide to iPhone car integration.
