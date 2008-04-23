DIY Gorillapod, the Anywhere Tripod

A savvy photographer at DIY web site Instructables details how he built his own anywhere tripod mimicking previously mentioned Gorillapod on-the-cheap. Using a few bucks worth of materials ranging from segmented hose to a couple nuts and bolts, the DIY Gorillapod is well within the reach of the beginning DIYer. It's still unclear whether or not the DIY version can handle the true gorilla functionality of the original, like wrapping around objects, but it's a promising start. For a slightly different take, check out this DIY wire Gorillapod, or use practically the same materials to build a third hand for your tinkering needs.