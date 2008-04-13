Display Vista's Clock with a Keyboard Shortcut

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Tech blogger Amit Agarwal loves Vista's new system tray clock and calendar, but prefers not to move to his mouse whenever he wants to take a closer look. To remedy this, he's set up a simple shortcut to display the clock at the stroke of his keyboard. If you don't want to take the shortcut route, the post also details a few other methods for getting a quick look at the date and time. Got a favourite method of your own to get a quick glance at the calendar and clock? Share it in the comments.

Display Windows Clock On Your Desktop With a Keyboard Shortcut [Digital Inspiration]

