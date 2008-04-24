DiscInsert Automatically Rips or Plays Inserted DVDs

Windows only: If you do a lot of DVD watching and ripping on your PC, free, open source application DiscInsert provides an attractive and simple AutoPlay option to Windows that lets you choose between opening the inserted disc in your favourite DVD player or DVD ripper. When you insert the disc, DiscInsert looks up the disc info and displays the simple rip or play dialog; it can also pass parameters (like the DVD title) to your ripping tool of choice. It doesn't automate the entire ripping process like our very own DVD Rip, but if you prefer a more hands-on approach, the free, Windows-only DiscInsert is worth a try. If you're in the market for a good DVD ripping application, check out the five best DVD ripping tools.