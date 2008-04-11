Diagnose Why You're Whining

Our productivity blogging pal Merlin Mann says that when you find yourself whining about working on a task or project, take it as a signal to stop and figure out why.

Whining is the white smoke in your tailpipe that lets you know you're burning mental oil. It means you're unconsciously devoting cycles to something that you can't, won't, or shouldn't be spending time thinking about.

We've all whined and moaned about that job, relationship, project, and annoying to-do that just sits on our list for weeks pointing and laughing at us. That's when it's time to hit the mechanic instead of, as Merlin says, adding oil to feed the smoke.