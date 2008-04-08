Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Deter telemarketers with a humourous MP3

Well, you could join the Do Not Call register, or you could try playing your own evil hold music to those pesky telemarketers who just won't take "no thanks" for an answer.
Tipster Pooksterpup recorded this MP3 to play down the line to unwanted callers. It's a cute send up of those annoying hold messages punctuated with helpful tips and soothing "your call is important to us" platitudes.
I particularly liked the IVR sendup at the end: "You seem to be having some trouble ending this call and leaving with your dignity intact. Would you like some help with that?... I think you said yes, is that right?"
This gimmick would be even cooler if you could automate it - I guess you could record it as your voice mail message if you really wanted to.

Don't call me baby [Melbourne Maniacs]

Comments

  • mversion @Bilgin Ozkan

    ooh ooh... i am so bummed that i signed up with the do not call register. Someone call me and try to sell me kittens with monkey fetishes, please!

    This is brilliant. Can't wait to use it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles