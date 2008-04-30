Defragment Multiple Drives on a Schedule in Vista

The How-To Geek points us to a little-touted but largely useful feature included in Windows Vista's recent Service Pack 1 update—scheduled defragmenting of multiple hard drives. You can access Vista's defrag utility by typing
dfrgui into the "Start Search" box. It's far more convenient (and reliable) than setting up batch files or automated tasks, although that last method is still valid for multi-drive XP users. If you're a batch file fan, however, hit the link for a pointer to the How-To Geek's own solution.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink