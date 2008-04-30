Defragment Multiple Drives on a Schedule in Vista

The How-To Geek points us to a little-touted but largely useful feature included in Windows Vista's recent Service Pack 1 update—scheduled defragmenting of multiple hard drives. You can access Vista's defrag utility by typing dfrgui into the "Start Search" box. It's far more convenient (and reliable) than setting up batch files or automated tasks, although that last method is still valid for multi-drive XP users. If you're a batch file fan, however, hit the link for a pointer to the How-To Geek's own solution.