Deep-Clean Tough Spots Around the House

Real Simple offers three-step processes to tackle the oft-neglected spots around the house that require a little more motivation to get into. From hardwood floors to drapes and curtains and into furniture fabric, the advice is sound and possibly worth printing, if only for the little nuggets of wisdom that prevent further cleaning down the line, as with this cabinet idea;

Consider an idea from How Clean Is Your House?'s Aggie MacKenzie: Store muffin tins, woks, and other rarely used things in plastic bags so you won't have to rinse dust off the next time you use them.

What parts of your home space do you least look forward to spiffing up, and how do you fit it into your schedule? Let's hear about it in the comments.
  • gus Guest

    all good except my Saeco Coffee maker strictly says 'Do not use vinegar to clean'

    Proper descaleing solutions are not cheap but do keep the machine running and the coffee flowing.

