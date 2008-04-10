Decode Your Body's Noises

Whether we like it or not, our bodies are constantly making noises—and while most are harmless indicators of day-to-day biology at work, some are signals that something's wrong. An article at MSNBC covers the most common body noises, and notes the differences between the harmless stuff and the times when you should seek help. For example, if gas is your issue:

See a doctor if you're experiencing gas accompanied by abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea or constipation. This may point to irritable bowel syndrome, intestinal inflammation, or a food allergy.

Yes, most of the time gas and other body sounds are nothing more than sources of hilarity (see the video, for example), but keep in mind that some sounds can signify it's time to see the doctor. Knowing the difference is the important part.