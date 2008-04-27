De-Clump Sugar with a Slice of Bread

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

You're about to do some weekend baking and pull out the container of brown sugar only to find it's dried into a collection of hard clumps. The LifeSpy blog says you can use a slice of bread to soften it up again.

Place the sugar in a microwavable container and place a slice of bread in the container on the sugar. Seal the container tightly and microwave for 15 seconds. The moisture from the bread will raise the pressure in the container and the steam will soften the sugar and you can now easily work on the clumps.

A slice of bread can also keep cookies fresh, too. Thanks, Jason!

How to Soften Brown Sugar Clumps [LifeSpy]

