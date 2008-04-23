Debut Records Video from Webcams or Your Screen

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Freeware application Debut records video from any source—like your computer's webcam or your desktop—to a number of popular file formats. Once you've recorded a video, Debut makes it easy to automatically share the results over the internet via email or by uploading them to an FTP server. I'm still a big fan of previously mentioned Jing for quickly recording and sharing screencasts, but Debut's added webcam abilities add a useful new element, and it's got an impressive toolbox of features to boot. Debut is lightweight freeware, Windows only.

Capture [NCH Software via Digital Inspiration]

