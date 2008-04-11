Data Recovery Wizard Pro Free Today Only



Windows only: The Giveaway of the Day web site is offering the normally $90 Data Recovery Wizard Professional software as a free download today only. If you've accidentally deleted important files or documents, chances are the Data Recovery Wizard Professional edition can recover them (if another process didn't overwrite the disk space with new data). The trick with software like this is to install it before file loss panic, so you don't write the software installation files over your deleted documents. The Data Recovery Wizard Pro download is free for the next nine hours or so only at Giveaway of the Day, so grab it while you can—and it's for Windows XP/NT/Vista only.