Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Data Recovery Wizard Pro Free Today Only


Windows only: The Giveaway of the Day web site is offering the normally $90 Data Recovery Wizard Professional software as a free download today only. If you've accidentally deleted important files or documents, chances are the Data Recovery Wizard Professional edition can recover them (if another process didn't overwrite the disk space with new data). The trick with software like this is to install it before file loss panic, so you don't write the software installation files over your deleted documents. The Data Recovery Wizard Pro download is free for the next nine hours or so only at Giveaway of the Day, so grab it while you can—and it's for Windows XP/NT/Vista only.

Data Recovery Wizard Professional [Giveaway of the Day]

Comments

  • gish @Gish Domains

    Initially I thought: Dang... Missed it.

    (Google cache)

    *Cough-Linky*
    http://www.giveawayoftheday.com/download/?id=2756
    *DoubleCoughMirrorLink*
    http://www.giveawayoftheday.com/download/?id=2756&mirror=1

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles