DarkCopy Online Fullscreen Text Editor

Simple web-based text editor DarkCopy is an online clone of previously posted distraction-free word processor Writeroom. Dispense with all the toolbars, pull-downs, and context menus at DarkCopy, a full-screen editor out to help you focus on writing and nothing else. No registration is required to use DarkCopy, which can save your jottings as a text file to your desktop. Thanks, Jason!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink