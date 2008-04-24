Create Encrypted, Real-Time Backups of Your Outlook Data

Blogger Vinod Ponmanadiyil has years of email communication and documents in Microsoft Outlook at work, so keeping backups of his PST file (the file in which Outlook stores all your email) is very important to him. Unfortunately Outlook isn't great about backing up your PST file while Outlook is running, but Vinod has found a simple solution: Set a rule in Outlook to keep a separate copy of your incoming email in a separate PST file on an encrypted, external thumb drive. The encrypted part is optional, but it's a smart move if you want to keep that data secure (check out our guide to encrypting data with TrueCrypt for details on how to set up an encrypted drive). Head to the post for specifics on what seems like a perfect Outlook backup solution. For a different approach, check out previously mentioned Outlook Personal Folders Backup Tool.