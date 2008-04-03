Create Auto-Summaries for Word 2007 Documents

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Seeing a giant Word file arrive in your inbox can leave one feeling like it's the last chance to cram before a test—you just want to find the portions with relevant information in them, in context. The How-To Geek blog shows how to use Word 2007's AutoSummarize feature, creating a new document that scores sentences by the occurrence of certain words and using whatever percent of the original's length you want. It's a mighty helpful tool for students, and for anyone whose co-workers tend to, say, get lost in their own verbiage.

Easily Summarize A Word 2007 Document [The How-To Geek]

