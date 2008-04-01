Create a Post-SP1 Vista Install DVD with vLite

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Digital Inspiration blog has a timely step-by-step tutorial on creating a "slipstreamed" Vista installation DVD that has all the fixes and tweaks from Service Pack 1 included. The guide utilises the previously mentioned vLite tool, and requires a Vista installation CD—but you create the new DVD from inside your existing Vista install, so don't get too format-happy before reading through. For a similar method of creating an updated XP installation CD, check out RyanVM's Update Pack.

Slipstream Windows Vista with SP1 & Create a Bootable Vista SP1 DVD [Digital Inspiration]

