Cool Off Before Tackling a Rip-Off or Over-Payment

There's nothing like the feeling that you've just paid far too much for something — or, even worse, nothing — to get your adrenaline pumping and your mind spinning up angry emails and phone calls. Trent at The Simple Dollar blog, however, writes that that's the easiest way to waste time and get a worse resolution to the problem. He suggests taking time to write down exactly what the problem is and detail the entire situation, but, more importantly, consider how important it really is before you start yelling. If it is a major migraine-maker:

At this point, if you're still emotional about the situation, wait before you escalate. Calm down. Put everything off to the side and wait a few days before going forward. Don't start reacting in the heat of the moment and blow a minor issue completely out of proportion or else you will not receive a good resolution.

Sound advice, and taking the step of figuring out the seriousness can help put an erroneous cable bill in perspective. How do you tackle over-payments and rip-offs without losing your head? Share the stories in the comments. Photo by aditza121.