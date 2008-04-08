Cool down on a hot day using a fan and a frozen water bottle

Trying to cut back on your use of that energy sucking air conditioner (or maybe just don't have one)? A tipster at the Natural Living blog suggests this simple hack to get the most out of your standing fan instead:

"You need a fan, and a plastic bottle of water.

Fill the 3/4 of the bottle with water and put it in the freezer.

Once deep frozen, put the plastic bottle in front of the fan, and tadaa! Fresh air!"

Given that it's been a bit on the chilly side in Sydney for the past couple of days, I haven't tried this tip myself, but I reckon it's worth filing away for those upcoming hot summer days!

